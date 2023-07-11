Busey Wealth Management Sells 122 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average is $132.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $3,796,578. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

