Busey Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,044,000 after acquiring an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.