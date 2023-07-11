Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

