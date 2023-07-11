Busey Wealth Management Cuts Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

