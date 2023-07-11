Busey Wealth Management Sells 552 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,157,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Magna International by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Magna International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGA stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

