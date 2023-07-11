Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.