Busey Wealth Management Has $318,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after buying an additional 879,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after buying an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.