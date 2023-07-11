Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,069 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

