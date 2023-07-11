Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,971 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 623,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,734 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 379,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5,708.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

