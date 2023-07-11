American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.91.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

