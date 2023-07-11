Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

