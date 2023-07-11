10,144 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.