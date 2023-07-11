3,284 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OXY opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

