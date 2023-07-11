Reviewing KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 19.09% 15.63% 0.94% 1st Capital Bancorp 19.45% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $8.13 billion 1.09 $1.92 billion $1.77 5.37 1st Capital Bancorp $38.16 million 1.32 $8.58 million $1.36 6.73

This table compares KeyCorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KeyCorp and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 1 5 7 0 2.46 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 54.14%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

KeyCorp beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. It also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, the company invests in securities; provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and offers remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, electronic bill payment, remote ACH origination, and remote wire transfer request, as well as cash management services. It serves customers through full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

