Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.