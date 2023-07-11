Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,866 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

STZ opened at $251.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.29 and its 200 day moving average is $229.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

