First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

