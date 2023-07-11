Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,425 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.07. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

