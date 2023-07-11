Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,839 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $371.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

