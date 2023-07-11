Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

