Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.