Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.1 %

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.29%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

