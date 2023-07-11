Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Biogen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,006,000 after acquiring an additional 180,012 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $281.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

