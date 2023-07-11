iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $262.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

