Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after buying an additional 683,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,263,000 after buying an additional 890,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,739,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,003,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

