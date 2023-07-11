Busey Wealth Management Sells 488 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,745 shares of company stock valued at $77,237,228. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock opened at $241.91 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

