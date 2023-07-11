Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.11 and a 200-day moving average of $246.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.