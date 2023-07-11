Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

