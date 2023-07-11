Busey Wealth Management Sells 60,919 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,919 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

TSN stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

