Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $311,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 99,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In related news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

