Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 17,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

