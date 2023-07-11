Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $292,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $241.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day moving average of $247.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,745 shares of company stock worth $77,237,228 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

