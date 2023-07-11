Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

