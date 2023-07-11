Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance
Shares of SNSR opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $357.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
