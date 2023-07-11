Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.45.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $443.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $462.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

