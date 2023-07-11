First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 89,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.5% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.99.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.