Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADM opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.