Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,661 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

