Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $7,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 246,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

