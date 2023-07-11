Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,400 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NYSE LEG opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company's revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 92.00%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

