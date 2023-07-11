Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 127.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.