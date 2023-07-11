Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,278 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 800,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IUSV opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.