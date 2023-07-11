Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $392.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $393.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.90.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

