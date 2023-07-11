Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.