Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

