Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.54% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COM opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

