Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

