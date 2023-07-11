Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 17,804 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 586.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 160,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter.

FTXO opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2506 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

