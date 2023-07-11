AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.