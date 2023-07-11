Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

